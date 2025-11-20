Hollywood Kicks Off Centennial Celebrations With Major Community Festivities

The City of Hollywood is marking a major milestone — its 100th anniversary — and the celebration is taking over the community in a big way. This week, Inside South Florida hit the road for a special “In Your Neighborhood” edition, joining Mayor Josh Levy at ArtsPark in Young Circle to preview the city’s centennial festivities.

Hollywood’s yearlong celebration has already drawn more than 100,000 residents and visitors across more than 40 cultural events, from concerts to community gatherings. And according to the mayor, the biggest celebration is still ahead.

The upcoming Centennial Weekend features a packed lineup, including a tree lighting ceremony, family activities, and the city’s signature beach concert. The highlight: a free live performance by Kool & The Gang at ArtsPark, a full community celebration in honor of the city’s founding vision.

Founded by Joseph Young in the 1920s, Hollywood was created as a city “for everyone,” designed to blend beauty, culture, and community. Today, the city continues that legacy with its award-winning beach, historic Broadwalk, and vibrant year-round arts programming.

Hollywood’s Centennial Celebration Weekend will run Friday through Sunday, with food vendors, a classic car show, kids' programming, and live entertainment open to the public.