Hollywood Wraps Its Centennial Spotlight With Rapid-Fire Fun From Mayor Josh Levy

Inside South Florida wrapped up its special “In Your Neighborhood: Hollywood Edition” with Mayor Josh Levy returning for a rapid-fire round celebrating the city’s 100-year milestone and its bright future ahead.

After a full day exploring Hollywood’s history, revitalized downtown, and world-class food scene, the Mayor jumped back in for a quick Q&A. When asked about his favorite local restaurant, Levy highlighted the city’s multicultural identity, noting that Hollywood’s dining scene mirrors its diverse community: from Mexican and Colombian cuisine to sushi, Italian, and classic American comfort food. And yes, he gave a nod to the legendary burger at Le Tub.

Standing in ArtsPark at Young Circle, Levy shared that the amphitheater is one of his favorite spots, especially when it comes alive at night. That energy will be on full display at the upcoming centennial celebration headlined by Kool & The Gang, a performance the Mayor says he’s especially excited for.

When asked to describe Hollywood’s future in one word, Levy didn’t hesitate: “Inspiring.”

As the city looks ahead to its next century, Levy encourages residents and visitors alike to explore everything Hollywood has to offer, from its historic Broadwalk to its thriving downtown and cultural hubs.

For more information, residents can visit HollywoodFL.org or follow the City of Hollywood on its social media platforms at @CityOfHollywoodFL.

