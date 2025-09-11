Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Honoring the Lives Behind the Ledgers at African-American Research Library and Cultural Center

At the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale, a powerful new exhibit titled “To Be Sold” is bringing the untold stories of enslaved people to life through vivid portraits by John W. Jones, inspired by records uncovered by Margaret Seidler.

Dr. Tamika Bradley Hobbs said to Inside South Florida that the exhibit is both a lesson in American history and a space for reflection on the resilience of those who endured slavery.

Watch the full segment to see this moving exhibition and learn how it’s preserving vital history for future generations. For more information, visit friendsofaarlcc.org.

