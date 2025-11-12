Hope Never Quits: 40 Years of Changing Lives in Broward County

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Meet Kirk Brown, CEO of Handy, a homegrown hero who's living proof that his organization's magic works. As an Ely High School graduate himself, Kirk embodies the success story that Handy has been creating for four decades in South Florida.

What started with seven passionate Broward residents in 1984 has exploded into a powerhouse serving abused children, foster care youth, homeless teens, and kids living with grandparents. The numbers are jaw-dropping: 100% of their youth pass every grade, 95% graduate high school, 90% pursue post-secondary education, and 80% complete college. That's not luck—that's systematic excellence.

Here's the secret sauce: 85% of Handy's team members have lived experience, meaning they've walked in their clients' shoes. They're not just helping; they're healing while they heal others. Kirk's emotional testimony reveals the heart of their mission: "They didn't give up on a child that walked in with a 1.0 GPA. They didn't give up on the grandparent living in a car with kids."

Now celebrating 40 years, Handy continues "putting hope under the tree" during the holidays when struggling families need it most. Visit HandyInc.org to join this incredible community transformation—because every child deserves to be a celebrity who wins.

