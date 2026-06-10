Hoto Tools, EcoFlow, Monument Grills and more: Father's Day gift and home upgrade ideas

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Be The Best Home. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Father's Day is the perfect excuse to upgrade your home, and home improvement experts Chip Wade and Kathryn Emery have some standout picks worth knowing about.

Hoto Tools Pixel Drive precision screwdriver

First up is the Hoto Tools Pixel Drive precision screwdriver. Do not let the size fool you, this compact tool packs serious features, including 6 torque modes, 2 speed modes, and a 360-degree LED illuminated light for clear visibility. Its 2,000 milliamp-hour battery is built to last through any job.

The screwdriver comes in a well-designed case with all 30 bits included. For Father's Day, Hoto Tools is running a 25% off promotion, bringing the price to under $60.

EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra X whole-home battery backup

Wade said one of the best investments a homeowner can make is a whole-home battery backup system, and he recently installed one in his own home.

"One of the best investments you can make is having a whole home battery backup system to make sure your family never goes without power."

The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra X delivers 12,000 watts of whole-home power, keeping major appliances and essentials running when the grid goes down. The system features smart circuits that allow users to control and conserve power during extended outages. It is also compatible with existing generators for plug-and-play backup and is expandable as power needs grow.

Monument Grills Mesa 2

No summer is complete without a great grilled meal, and the right grill makes all the difference. Monument Grills are known for their super-hot, even grilling surfaces, and the Mesa 2 is a standout option.

Emery said the size is what sets it apart.

"It's just the right size to be compact enough to fit in a small backyard, or even a side patio, but big enough to cook for a huge group at the same time."

The Mesa 2 also features removable side tables, a side burner, and pegboard on the sides to organize grilling tools.

Crocodile Cloth grill wipes at Home Depot

Rounding out the backyard setup are Crocodile Cloth grill wipes, available at Home Depot. The wipes can clean grill grates directly so you can cook on them right away without rinsing. They are oversized, extra strong, made in the USA, and come with an always-moist guarantee.

For more home improvement ideas and product picks, visit bethebesthome.com.

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