Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How a Tiny Implant is Helping Heart Failure Patients Live Fuller Lives

How a Tiny Implant is Helping Heart Failure Patients Live Fuller Lives
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Abbott. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

When Nancy Rajanen was diagnosed with heart failure, she never expected a small device could change everything. After struggling with medications alone, she says the turning point came when doctors implanted the CardioMEMS device, a sensor that sends real-time data from her heart directly to her care team.

According to Dr. Finn Gustafsson, Chief Medical Officer for Abbott’s Heart Failure Division, the device allows doctors to monitor heart pressure remotely and make treatment adjustments before symptoms worsen. “By identifying changes early, we can often prevent hospital visits and keep patients feeling their best,” he explains.

Watch the full segment to hear Nancy’s inspiring story and see how technology like CardioMEMS is transforming heart care. For more information, visit DoMoreForHeartFailure.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com