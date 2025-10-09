How a Tiny Implant is Helping Heart Failure Patients Live Fuller Lives

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Abbott. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

When Nancy Rajanen was diagnosed with heart failure, she never expected a small device could change everything. After struggling with medications alone, she says the turning point came when doctors implanted the CardioMEMS device, a sensor that sends real-time data from her heart directly to her care team.

According to Dr. Finn Gustafsson, Chief Medical Officer for Abbott’s Heart Failure Division, the device allows doctors to monitor heart pressure remotely and make treatment adjustments before symptoms worsen. “By identifying changes early, we can often prevent hospital visits and keep patients feeling their best,” he explains.