How Amerant Bank builds its award-winning workplace culture through people, programs and giving back

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Kristy Amaro, Senior Vice President and Head of Talent and Sustainability at Amerant Bank, says her role centers on shaping the employee experience from hiring through career development.

Amerant offers several leadership programs, including Grit and Grace and a Young Professionals Group aimed at early-career employees. The bank also supports employee-led resource groups that Amaro said are especially meaningful to her.

"It is fascinating what our team members have been able to do. As they come up with ideas, they gather together they collaborate together. So it's really created this kind of value of this is being done by us, for us," Amaro said.

The bank's career development program, called "Be an All-Star in Your Career at Amerant," gives employees access to development plans, open enrollment courses, stretch assignments, mentoring, and visibility opportunities. Employees also participate in community service events, including Habitat for Humanity, where families are welcome to join.

Amerant has been recognized by Best Practice Institute as one of the top 100 most loved workplaces several years in a row.

"It is our people 1,000,100%. The people at Amerant are really special," Amaro said.

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