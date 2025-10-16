Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How Cats Are Helping Heal Minds

How Cats Are Helping Heal Minds
Posted

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Purina Cat Chow. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Did you know one in five adults face daily mental health challenges, and many Gen Zers say their phones are making it worse? But there’s a surprising antidote: cats. Inside South Florida welcomed Dr. Annie Valuska, Purina animal behaviorist, and C. Annie Peters, CEO of Pet Partners, to talk about The Cat Project, a new initiative from Purina Cat Chow exploring how cats can reduce stress and boost emotional well-being.

Research shows that just 10 minutes of petting a cat can lower cortisol levels, reducing stress and improving mood. And it’s a two-way street: those positive interactions benefit the cats, too.

To learn more about The Cat Project and the healing power of cats, visit CatChow.com/CatProject.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com