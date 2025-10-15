How EVs Are Powering Homes of the Future

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by GM. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

What if your car could power your home during an outage? Tech expert Jennifer Jolly says that future is already here. With GM’s new vehicle-to-home energy system, EVs like the GMC Sierra EV Denali can keep essentials like lights, Wi-Fi, and even medical devices running for days, all powered from your car’s battery.

The GM Energy Home System acts like a “personal ATM for power,” storing energy when it’s cheap and using it when it’s needed most. Plus, many states now offer major rebates and incentives for EV owners, including up to $16,000 upfront and $2,100 yearly savings in some areas.