How “Generation Faraday” Is Helping Students Focus, One Signal-Blocking Pouch at a Time

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Generation Faraday. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Phones, watches, earbuds — distractions are everywhere. But one company is helping schools take focus back. Generation Faraday, based in Santa Barbara, is introducing signal-blocking pouches to classrooms nationwide, creating distraction-free learning environments while promoting mental wellness. Founder Jennifer Andrulewicz told Inside South Florida that schools using the tech are already seeing results: better focus, improved social interaction, and fewer classroom disruptions.

The pouches, available in locked or magnetic versions, block all signals during class, keeping students engaged while giving parents peace of mind. Their companion app even helps schools track compliance and outcomes.

Catch the full interview and learn more at GenerationFaraday.com.

