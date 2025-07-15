How Much Does Your Pet Really Cost? New Study Reveals Eye-Opening Lifetime Expenses

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by CareCredit, A Synchrony Solution. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

We love our pets like family, but are we truly prepared for the financial responsibility that comes with them? A new study from Synchrony reveals that nearly 8 in 10 pet owners significantly underestimate the lifetime cost of pet care, which can reach up to $61,000 for dogs, $48,000 for cats, and $15,000 for small animals like guinea pigs and rabbits.

To help pet parents navigate these growing expenses, Inside South Florida welcomed Dr. Courtney Campbell, a board-certified veterinary surgeon, to share insights on pet wellness and the importance of financial planning.

Dr. Campbell noted that many pet owners delay or decline treatments due to unexpected costs, even bills as modest as $250 can be overwhelming. Despite starting with the best intentions, many families face tough decisions when they realize the full financial scope of caring for a pet over its lifetime.

Financial planning is key. Dr. Campbell recommends:

Starting honest conversations with your veterinarian about long-term care costs.

with your veterinarian about long-term care costs. Considering flexible financing options , like CareCredit , a health and wellness credit card that helps families manage pet care expenses with more ease.

, like , a health and wellness credit card that helps families manage pet care expenses with more ease. Combining CareCredit with pet insurance for a “Better Together” solution, potentially reducing or eliminating out-of-pocket costs altogether.

This dual approach empowers pet parents to make confident decisions about their pet’s health, even when unexpected issues arise.