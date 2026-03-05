How one volunteer found community, purpose and passion at the Sunrise Senior Center

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The City of Sunrise. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Sunrise Senior Center is a hub of activity, and volunteers like Alice Ollivierre are a big reason why.

Ollivierre has been volunteering at the center for five years, starting shortly after it reopened following a remodel after COVID-19. What began as a search for something to do quickly turned into a passion.

"I signed up for so many different things just to see if I'd like it," Ollivierre said.

After discovering that sewing was not for her, Ollivierre taught herself to quilt and asked if she could lead a quilting group at the center. The group donates 90% of what it makes.

"To be able to have something to do, somewhere to go, somebody to talk to, and the charitable effort keeps me coming back," Ollivierre said.

For Ollivierre, the senior center offers something for the whole person.

"This place gives me everything for my mind, my body, my passion. I can come and have a cup of coffee with someone. I could go sit in on a discussion group just to talk about current events," Ollivierre said.

The center offers a wide range of programming, including exercise classes, line dancing, yoga, chair yoga, bingo, discussion groups, and organized trips.

"Even if you go on a trip, you sit on the bus next to someone you don't know. By the time the trip is over, you've got someone to have lunch with," Ollivierre said.

Ollivierre says the sense of community is what makes the center special, regardless of age.

"I'm going to a place where I know someone, I have something I could do, somebody to talk to, even if I bring my lunch and sit on the patio," Ollivierre said.

For those interested in volunteering or participating in programming at the Sunrise Senior Center, there are two ways to get started. Prospective volunteers can stop by the center in person to fill out a form, or visit the City of Sunrise online to complete a form digitally.

Ollivierre's advice to anyone considering volunteering is straightforward.

"Do it. And if it's not a class that's being offered, talk to the leadership at the center. Who knows, maybe you could become a volunteer and teach and share some of your knowledge with us," Ollivierre said.

For more information, visit visit sunrisefl.gov or follow the city on social media at @cityofsunrise.

