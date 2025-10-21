Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How Safe Is Our Tap Water? Kemira’s EVP Shares What You Need to Know

How Safe Is Our Tap Water? Kemira’s EVP Shares What You Need to Know
Posted

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Kemira. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Water is essential to life, but how safe is what’s coming out of our taps? A new national survey, the Kemira Water Index, sheds light on how Americans truly feel about their tap water and the hidden costs associated with keeping it clean. Inside South Florida spoke with Tuija Pohjolainen-Hiltunen, Executive Vice President of Water Solutions at Kemira, a global leader in clean water technology.

The study found that most Americans receive tap water that meets safety standards. But 80% of respondents still expressed concern about quality, especially when it comes to man-made contaminants like PFAS, known as “forever chemicals.” The survey also revealed that only 26% of Americans drink tap water, compared to 70% of Europeans.

Tuija shared three key steps for consumers:

  • Stay informed: Learn how your local water is treated and monitored.
  • Use water wisely: Roughly 35% of household water goes toward lawn care — an easy place to conserve.
  • Advocate for investment: Support leaders who prioritize infrastructure upgrades and clean water initiatives.

For more information, visit Kemira.com or check out official resources from the EPA.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com