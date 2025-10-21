How Safe Is Our Tap Water? Kemira’s EVP Shares What You Need to Know

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Kemira. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Water is essential to life, but how safe is what’s coming out of our taps? A new national survey, the Kemira Water Index, sheds light on how Americans truly feel about their tap water and the hidden costs associated with keeping it clean. Inside South Florida spoke with Tuija Pohjolainen-Hiltunen, Executive Vice President of Water Solutions at Kemira, a global leader in clean water technology.

The study found that most Americans receive tap water that meets safety standards. But 80% of respondents still expressed concern about quality, especially when it comes to man-made contaminants like PFAS, known as “forever chemicals.” The survey also revealed that only 26% of Americans drink tap water, compared to 70% of Europeans.

Tuija shared three key steps for consumers:



Stay informed: Learn how your local water is treated and monitored.

Use water wisely: Roughly 35% of household water goes toward lawn care — an easy place to conserve.

Advocate for investment: Support leaders who prioritize infrastructure upgrades and clean water initiatives.