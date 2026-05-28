How to avoid contractor fraud after a natural disaster, according to crime experts

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by NICB. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Catastrophic weather events are happening more frequently, and so is contractor fraud. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is urging homeowners in storm-prone areas to identify trustworthy contractors before disaster strikes.

NICB President and CEO David Galloway said fraudulent contractors targeting disaster victims have increased 38% in recent years. The U.S. now experiences a catastrophic weather event every 16 days, compared to every 82 days in the 1980s.

Last year, those events caused more than $115 billion in damage. Florida ranks second in the nation for contractor fraud targeting.

Red flags include door-to-door solicitations, online offers, and telemarketers offering cleanup or repair services after a storm.

Galloway said homeowners should contact their insurance carrier or agent for a verified contractor list and check with their state's division of insurance to confirm business licenses.

He also advised homeowners to review their policies now to ensure coverage reflects current replacement value.

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