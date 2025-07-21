How to Boost Your Summer Wellness Routine with Bragg’s Apple Cider Vinegar Blends

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bragg Live Food Products. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If you're looking to reset your wellness routine this summer, incorporating high-quality ingredients into your diet is a great place to start. Nutrition expert Jackie Akerberg recently joined Inside South Florida to spotlight Bragg’s lineup of apple cider vinegar (ACV) products and share practical ways to make healthy habits stick.

Bragg’s apple cider vinegar is known for its raw, unfiltered, and organic formulation that includes a mix of proteins, enzymes, and friendly bacteria. Each serving contains over 750 milligrams of acetic acid, which supports metabolic function and helps maintain healthy blood glucose levels.

While traditional ACV is beneficial, its strong taste can make daily consumption a challenge. That’s where Bragg’s ACV blends come in. Available in flavors like Cranberry Apple, Honey Cayenne, and the newest addition, Pineapple Turmeric, these blends offer the same health benefits with a much more palatable flavor profile. They’re designed to be easily mixed into everything from smoothies to popsicles and especially mocktails.

Mocktails, in particular, are gaining popularity as more people look to reduce or eliminate alcohol from their routines. These drinks offer a refreshing, guilt-free alternative and can easily be enhanced with Bragg’s ACV blends. A popular summer mix includes muddled strawberries and mint, lemon juice, a serving of the Pineapple Turmeric ACV blend, and sparkling water for a bright, revitalizing beverage.

The Pineapple Turmeric blend stands out not only for its flavor but also its functional benefits. Pineapple supports digestion, while turmeric is widely recognized for its anti-inflammatory properties. Together with ACV, they form a powerful trifecta for overall wellness.