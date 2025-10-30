How to Create a Show-Stopping Zombie Look with Makeup Artist Paxton Lee

Lights, camera… brains! Inside South Florida got a behind-the-scenes look at how to transform into a flesh-eating zombie, thanks to special effects makeup artist Paxton Lee.

Using liquid latex, tissue, and cotton balls, Paxton demonstrated how to create realistic wounds, peeling flesh, and bite marks that are perfect for any Halloween party or horror shoot. The process begins by layering tissue with latex to form textured skin, followed by pulling apart cotton balls to craft gruesome bite details, in this case, right on the collarbone for maximum shock value.

To finish the look, Paxton used yellow and black eyeshadow to dull out the “healthy” skin and blended red and flesh-toned makeup to make the wounds look freshly infected. The result? A convincingly creepy zombie ready for her close-up.