How to fuel and stay hydrated for summer activities with Florida orange juice

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Roxana Ehsani Nutrition. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Staying hydrated and properly fueled before, during, and after summer activities starts with what you drink, and 100% orange juice plays a bigger role than most people realize.

Nutritionist Roxana Ehsani recommends hydrating with water throughout the day, with 100% orange juice as a complement. Made of nearly 90% water with no added sugar, an 8-ounce serving provides 10% of daily potassium needs to support muscle and fluid balance.

Before activity

100% orange juice contains easy-to-digest carbohydrates, making it ideal pre-workout fuel. Grab a glass before heading out the door or blend it into a Florida orange juice superfood breakfast smoothie.

During activity

For a homemade sports drink, combine 8 ounces of 100% orange juice, 8 ounces of water, and a pinch of salt. The mix delivers carbohydrates, fluids, and electrolytes, including sodium, potassium, and magnesiuM, lost through sweat. Adding Florida orange juice with calcium and vitamin D also supports bone and muscle function.

After activity

Research shows 100% orange juice can hydrate as effectively as water or sports drinks after exercise. It is also an excellent source of vitamin C and contains hesperidin, a polyphenol that can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress to support recovery. Pair a glass with no-bake protein balls made with 100% orange juice for a complete recovery snack.

Visit floridajuice.com for more recipes and information.

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