How to handle Slip and Fall Accidents

Legal experts Shire and Glenn from Andijar and Levine appeared on a morning show to discuss slip and fall accidents. They emphasized that these incidents are embarrassing but require immediate attention rather than jumping up out of shame.

Key advice includes taking time to assess injuries before moving, then documenting everything thoroughly. Florida's challenging slip-and-fall laws require proof of what caused the fall and how long the hazard existed. Essential steps include:

Performing a head-to-toe injury check

Taking photographs of the scene and substance that caused the fall

Gathering witness contact information (employees and bystanders)

Noting surveillance camera locations

Filing an incident report immediately

If victims leave without reporting, they should keep their receipt as proof of presence and can still file reports later. The firm will work to obtain surveillance footage through legal channels.

The attorneys stressed their 24/7 availability at 1-800-747-3733, with each lawyer providing personal cell phone numbers for accessibility. They also maintain an online presence at their website. Their message: Don't handle slip-and-fall cases alone, legal expertise is crucial for navigating Florida's complex premises liability laws and maximizing compensation potential.