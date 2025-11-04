How to Stay Healthy This Respiratory Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Abbott. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Abbott’s Dr. Mary Rogers and Executive Director of Families Fighting Flu, Michele Slafksoky, to discuss practical ways families can protect themselves during the height of respiratory illness season.

The guests emphasized that prevention starts with simple, everyday habits such as washing hands regularly, staying hydrated, and avoiding touching your face. These steps can help reduce the spread of viruses before symptoms begin. Once someone starts feeling unwell, it’s important to slow down, rest, and get tested to identify the virus and receive the most effective treatment.

Michelle also shared insight into the work of Families Fighting Flu, an organization focused on education and prevention through their “vaccinate, test, and treat” approach. By acting quickly at the first signs of illness, families can help prevent severe flu-related complications and hospitalizations.