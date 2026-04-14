Humane Society features black kitten for adoption and announces upcoming Trap, Neuter and Release event

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An eight-week-old black kitten is looking for a forever home, and the shelter is preparing for an upcoming Trap, Neuter, and Release event to help control the local cat population.

Cherie Wachter introduced the active and curious kitten, noting he is currently at the shelter with two identical sisters. She described the siblings as "little black panthers."

Wachter advised future owners to provide proper scratching posts, plenty of toys, and to ensure all household plants are non-toxic to pets.

"He is sweet," Wachter said.

In addition to pet adoptions, the shelter is hosting a Trap, Neuter, and Release event on April 18 for neighborhood cats. Participants must bring the cats in humane traps. Veterinary staff will spay or neuter, vaccinate, and ear-tip the cats to identify them as sterilized.

"It's important that we get that population under control," Wachter said.

For more information on adoptions or the TNR event, visit humanebroward.com.

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