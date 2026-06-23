Humane Society of Broward County kittens Gamora and Star-Lord are looking for a forever home

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Three kittens from the same litter are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County, and they are looking for their forever homes.

Gamora, Star-Lord, and their calico sister are 9 weeks old, and all look completely different from one another.

Cherie Wachter, VP of Marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County, said prospective adopters should keep in mind that kittens grow up.

"Just because they're cute and little now, you must keep them when they're full-grown. It's not like let them grow up, and then you bring them back to the shelter."

Wachter recommends adopting kittens in pairs so they can keep each other company and burn off energy together.

"They'll tire each other out, hopefully, and not pounce on your feet while you're sleeping at night because your toes moved. So I highly recommend getting two when you can."

For those new to cat ownership, Wachter offered several tips on setting up a kitten-friendly home:



Toys: Avoid toys with small strings that a cat could pull out and ingest. Catnip is generally not effective for kittens under 6 months old.

Avoid toys with small strings that a cat could pull out and ingest. Catnip is generally not effective for kittens under 6 months old. Scratching: Provide plenty of appropriate scratching surfaces. Cats scratch by instinct, not to cause damage.

Provide plenty of appropriate scratching surfaces. Cats scratch by instinct, not to cause damage. Cat trees and windows: Cats are vertical animals and benefit from spaces to climb. A cat tree and a window to look out of are highly recommended.

"It's not like they wake up in the morning and say, I'm going to wake up and destroy your couch. It's not their goal. Their goal is to have fun," Wachter said.

She also noted that different cats carry different personalities.

"If you've never had a cat before, you're missing out on life because they all have different personalities. Some are a little more outgoing, some are calmer."

To learn more or to start the adoption process, visit the Humane Society of Broward County's website at humanebroward.com and complete a pre-adoption application.

This segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter and Sampedro PA.

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