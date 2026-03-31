Humane Society of Broward County seeks a home for Jezebel

The Humane Society of Broward County is looking for a home for Jezebel, a 4-year-old bully breed mix.

Sherri Wachter said Jezebel is a sweet dog who loves giving kisses but needs a family willing to give her time to acclimate. Jezebel came from another shelter, and staff believe she was previously a mother.

"When she gets comfortable she has energy," Wachter said.

Wachter recommends a meet-and-greet for families with other dogs. Jezebel's compatibility with cats is unknown.

Those interested in adopting Jezebel can complete a pre-adoption application at humanebroward.com or visit the adoption kennels, which open daily at 11 a.m. For questions, call 954-989-3977.

The Humane Society is also hosting its sold-out Men's Invitational Golf Tournament in April. While golfing is full, the public can purchase chances to win a vacation to Hawaii, Ireland, or Europe by visiting the events tab on the shelter's website.

The segment is sponsored by Panter, Panter and SamPedro.