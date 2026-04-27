Humane Society seeks a new home for Hulk the dog and shares tips on tracking lost pets with an AirTag

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The Humane Society is seeking a new home for a 7-year-old, 11.5-pound dog named Hulk.

Hulk originally arrived at the shelter as a stray. He was adopted, but his family returned him after he had a few accidents in the house. Cherie Wachter with the Humane Society said Hulk does his business outside when taken out, but he needs an owner who can dedicate time to keeping him on a schedule.

"Sweet little fellow who likes to give kisses," Wachter said.

Wachter noted Hulk can be shy at first but is curious and likes to explore. Because of his small size, he makes a great apartment pet and likely meets most weight restrictions. The shelter recommends a meet-and-greet if potential adopters have another dog, and Wachter is unsure how he reacts to cats.

Beyond finding Hulk a home, Wachter shared a recent success story highlighting the importance of pet tracking. A stray dog recently arrived at the shelter wearing an Apple AirTag.

"The owners were there because they were able to track that air tag," Wachter said.

Wachter said the owners arrived within 20 minutes, before the shelter even had time to upload the dog's photo to its website. She stressed that microchips are not tracking devices. Microchips are the size of a grain of rice and contain a unique number that must be scanned at a shelter to locate the owner's information. Wachter reminded pet owners to ensure their microchips are registered and to keep a collar and ID tag with a phone number on their pets.

The Humane Society is open seven days a week, and the kennels open at 11 a.m. Appointments are not necessary. Pre-adoption applications are available at Humanebroward.com.

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