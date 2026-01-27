Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hurricane Hype Takes Over Coconut Grove for the National Championship

The energy was electric across South Florida as fans gathered to cheer on the University of Miami during the national championship game, and Inside South Florida was right in the middle of it. Just minutes from campus, Coconut Grove hotspot Sandbar turned into a sea of orange and green as Hurricanes faithful packed in early, ready to witness what they hoped would be a historic night.

Before kickoff, spirits were sky-high. Fans shared emotional stories about family traditions, lifelong loyalty, and what bringing home a national title would mean to them and the city. From bold score predictions to heartfelt declarations of dedication, the excitement was contagious. Even as nerves crept in over Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s strong season, supporters remained confident the Canes would rise to the moment.

At halftime, optimism still filled the air, with fans rallying behind the team and believing a comeback was within reach. But despite a season filled with unforgettable wins and a championship appearance that energized the entire community, the Hurricanes ultimately fell short against Indiana. Still, fans left proud, celebrating a remarkable season and already looking ahead to next year. Because in Miami, hope for the next natty never fades.

Visit us on Instagram, @insidesoflo, as we keep up with all your favorite South Florida sports teams.

