Hurricane Season Isn’t Over: Storm Chaser Josh Morgerman Shares What to Know

It’s been 20 years since Hurricane Katrina, and while this year’s season started off quiet, professional storm chaser Josh Morgerman, the world’s top hurricane chaser, warns that we’re far from the finish line.

Josh described this year’s activity as “bipolar”: slow at first, then a massive Category 5 storm, followed by weeks of calm, and now new systems forming late in the season. He says recent years show a trend of being “back-loaded” with storms, so staying vigilant is key.

When it comes to preparation, Josh stresses three things every homeowner should prioritize: a secure roof, protected windows, and durable siding, which he calls the “coat of armor” for your home. His own hurricane house in Mississippi, built with fiber cement siding, hasn’t faced a direct hit yet, but he’s confident it’s storm-ready.