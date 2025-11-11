Ice Queens Take Over South Florida!

The Florida Panthers aren't just dominating the NHL – they're creating the next generation of female hockey warriors! Thanks to their "Try Ice Hockey for Free" program, girls across South Florida are trading cleats for skates and discovering their inner Stanley Cup champion.

Professional Women's Hockey League star Elle Hartje dropped by to show these future ice queens the ropes, and she was blown away by the progress. "I wish I had this growing up – skating with a bunch of girls and having a blast!" she shared. Back in her day, dreaming beyond the NHL wasn't even an option.

But this isn't just about perfecting that slap shot. As one parent put it perfectly: "This is about empowering young women... showing girls can do what boys can do. We need more strong girls in our world!"

From learning-to-play programs to adaptive and veterans hockey, the Panthers are literally putting South Florida on ice – and it's working! These girls aren't just learning hockey moves; they're learning they can be the next professional players lighting up arenas.

Hockey officially belongs in South Florida, and these girls are proof that the future is female – and fierce!

