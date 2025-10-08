Immersive Theatre Meets Halloween at “Thank You Miami”

This Halloween season, theatre and nightlife collide in Little Havana for an unforgettable interactive dinner experience hosted at Thank You Miami. Inside South Florida sat down with venue owner Alex Valle and playwright-director Sefanja R. Galon to talk about their spooky new collaboration with an immersive play titled “Jealousy.”

Guests are encouraged to arrive in costume and become part of the story, interacting with actors, holding signs, and even testifying in a courtroom scene. The show centers on a millionaire Cuban husband, his Miami party-girl wife, and her personal trainer, exploring envy as part of Gallon’s Seven Deadly Sins cycle.

After the performance, the party continues with a Halloween dance party, themed cocktails like the “Bloody Rita,” and a costume contest with a $100 prize.