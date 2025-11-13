Immigration Minefield: When Good Intentions Go Wrong

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by U.S. Immigration Law Counsel. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Immigration attorney Saman Movassaghi Gonzalez returned to "Inside South Florida" with sobering truths about USCIS application nightmares that can torpedo lives through simple paperwork mistakes. The harsh reality? Even well-meaning applicants can accidentally trigger deportation proceedings without committing any actual crimes.

The most dangerous pitfalls involve filing incorrect forms, missing critical deadlines specific to individual cases, and failing to recognize available protective benefits. Gonzalez emphasized that immigration law's complexity creates scenarios where applicants unknowingly create gaps in their legal status, leaving them vulnerable to removal proceedings. The government demands precise compliance, and deviation carries severe consequences regardless of intent.

Common disasters include applicants believing one form covers multiple benefits when it doesn't, missing renewal deadlines they weren't aware applied to their situation, and remaining unaware of protective applications that could safeguard their status. These aren't malicious acts but rather navigation failures in an unforgiving bureaucratic system.

