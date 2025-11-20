Inside Hollywood’s History: How Joseph Young Built the Beachfront City Beautiful

Hollywood’s iconic Broadwalk may be one of South Florida’s favorite beach destinations today, but its story stretches back more than a century, all the way to founder Joseph Wesley Young’s original vision for a “City Beautiful.”

This week on Inside South Florida, we caught up with Clive Taylor, President of the Hollywood Historical Society, to explore the landmark’s history during Hollywood’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

Young, affectionately known as “Mighty Joe Young,” arrived in Florida in the early 1920s with an ambitious plan: to build a city from scratch that would uplift its residents through thoughtful design. Inspired by the national City Beautiful movement, he laid out Hollywood with grand boulevards, wide sidewalks, public parks, and protected access to scenic spaces, including what would become one of his signature creations, the Hollywood Broadwalk.

Long before high-rise hotels or bustling restaurants lined the sand, Young constructed the oceanfront promenade in 1923. It was completed even before the famed Hollywood Beach Hotel and quickly became a centerpiece of his master plan. Over the past century, the Broadwalk has endured hurricanes, welcomed movie crews, and remained one of the region’s most beloved gathering places.

Today, the Hollywood Historical Society is helping preserve and share that legacy through tours, lectures, and community programs that showcase the city’s rich past.