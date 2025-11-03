Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida Wraps Hallo-Week with “Mummified in a Minute” Finale

Inside South Florida closed out its Hallo-Week celebration with one last spooky showdown: the “Mummified in a Minute” game! Hosts Cameron Dobbs and LaMyiah Pearlinia each teamed up with WSFL’s engineering crew, who bravely volunteered as their mummies for the day. With just 60 seconds on the clock and rolls of toilet paper in hand, the competition was fierce (and hilariously messy).

The Inside South Florida crew ended Hallo-Week in true ISF fashion: full of fun, friendship, and festive spirit. Catch all the Halloween highlights and more on our website and follow @insidesoflo on Instagram.

