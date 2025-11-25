Inside the Frost Band of the Hour: Miami’s Soundtrack of Spirit and Resilience

For members of the Frost Band of the Hour, performing at the University of Miami is about being part of something bigger than themselves. They hope fans feel that same energy: the joy, passion, and belief that anything is possible when they take the field.

The band is led by Dr. Sheldon McLean and Craig McKenzie, both relatively new to the U and bringing a fresh perspective to a long-standing Miami tradition. McLean’s experience with high-energy HBCU band culture and McKenzie’s commitment to performance quality help shape the program’s evolving identity.

Their leadership comes at a meaningful time. Frost students have faced a tough year, from sudden staffing changes to the loss of faculty, and resilience has become part of the band's story. The directors emphasize confidence, collaboration, and showcasing the excellence for which Miami is known.

They’ve expanded partnerships with local high schools and colleges, refreshed game-day music, and increased community outreach, not just to build a stronger program, but to recruit more young musicians from right here in South Florida.