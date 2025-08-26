Inter Miami vs. Orlando: Miguel Gallardo Previews High-Stakes Florida Derby

South Florida is buzzing as Inter Miami faces Orlando City in the League Cup semifinal. Former pro and MLS Season Pass analyst Miguel Gallardo joined Inside South Florida to preview the high-stakes matchup.

Gallardo said rivalry games are about more than tactics: “These games, you don’t play them. You win them.” He credited Lionel Messi and fellow stars like Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets for transforming Inter Miami and making them favorites to win.

While he wouldn’t make a firm prediction, Gallardo admitted that with Messi on the pitch, Inter Miami will always be the favorite.