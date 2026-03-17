Interior designer Lauren Makk shares her top spring 2026 home refresh and travel trends

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by American Ladder Institute, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring is the season of fresh starts — and TV host and interior designer Lauren Makk says there has never been a better time to refresh both your home and your routine. From ladder safety to luxury travel to the hottest outdoor design trends of 2026, Makk joined Inside South Florida with everything you need to step into the season in style.

Safety first: National Ladder Safety Month

Before tackling any spring home upgrades, Makk says safety has to come first — especially when a ladder is involved.

"March is National Ladder Safety Month, led by the American Ladder Institute, and this is a timely reminder that no design upgrade is worth a preventable injury. Many accidents happen during everyday tasks, so it's important to take a few extra seconds to stay safe," Makk said.

Her key tips: choose the right ladder for the job, inspect it before each use, make sure it is set on a stable surface, and climb it safely. For more tips and ways to get involved, visit laddersafetymonth.com.

The ultimate spring reset: A getaway

When asked for the single reset that makes the biggest impact in spring, Makk did not hesitate.

"Nothing resets the mind faster than a getaway. I love Wyndham Hotels and Resorts because they make travel so easy with brands like Wyndham Ultra, Wyndham Grand, and Registry Collection Hotels — there's truly something for every type of traveler," Makk said.

She also highlighted Wyndham's Member Month celebration, which offers members the chance to earn up to 4 free nights.

"This is a great time to plan and to save," she said.

Visit wyndhamrewards.com/membermonth for details.

Indoor trends for spring 2026: Sensory calm

Inside the home, Makk says spring 2026 is all about creating spaces that feel intentional and restorative.

"Spring 2026 is all about sensory calm. Think less visual clutter and more intentional peace. I'm seeing lots of warm, dimmable lighting, natural materials like travertine, pale oak and brushed linen, and lots of tone on tone when it comes to color palettes," Makk said.

She also noted a shift toward furniture with rounded edges and softer, more grounded spaces.

"Spaces that feel softer and more restorative — spa inspired, but livable. To me, that's what affordable luxury is all about," she said.

Outdoor micro zones: The 2026 trend to try

Outside the home, Makk says outdoor micro zones are the defining trend of 2026. Instead of one large patio setup, the idea is to create small, intentional moments throughout your outdoor space.

"Think a cafe corner with a bistro table over here, or a hammock with a reading nook, or even a fire feature flanked by some sculptural outdoor chairs," Makk said.

She also recommends bringing interior design sensibilities outdoors by elevating your materials.

"There's so many performance fabrics that look like indoor upholstery but can withstand the outdoor elements. You'll consider concrete side tables, even some of those outdoor mirrors to reflect light. This just really makes your backyard feel like an extension of the home and gives it that designer touch," she said.

For more information and tips, visit tipsontv.com.

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