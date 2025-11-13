International Banking Expertise at Amerant Bank

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Daniel Andrade, a seasoned banking professional with nearly 20 years at Amerant Bank, appeared on "Inside South Florida" to discuss the institution's comprehensive international banking services. Amerant Bank brings substantial experience to cross-border finance, with 45 years in international banking and roots tracing back over a century to Venezuela's former Banco Mercantile before becoming a public company in 2018.

The bank addresses critical needs for international clients, particularly those displaced by economic instability in their home countries across Latin America and Europe. Amerant's competitive advantage lies in its fully bilingual call center and remote access capabilities, allowing clients to manage funds internationally without the branch visit requirements imposed by larger U.S. financial institutions.

For businesses considering international expansion, Andrade emphasized the importance of understanding regulatory environments across different jurisdictions and educating clients on compliance requirements in various markets. This educational approach helps prevent costly mistakes and ensures smooth operations across borders.

A notable success story involves Amerant's recent expansion into Argentina. The bank's strategic entry into the Argentine market leveraged brand recognition through sports sponsorship partnerships, which resonated strongly with local consumers. The initiative has successfully facilitated account openings for Argentine clients from Miami, demonstrating effective cross-border banking solutions with positive customer feedback on accessibility and service quality.