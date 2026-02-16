Isaiah Mustafa discusses brotherhood and authenticity in Prime Video's 'Cross' season two

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Prime Video. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Prime Video's hit thriller "Cross" returns for season two with heightened tension as detective Alex Cross faces a vigilante targeting corrupt billionaires in Washington, D.C. The series pushes Cross's morals, mind, and limits as new characters and familiar faces collide in high-stakes crime drama.

Isaiah Mustafa, who plays Alex Cross's best friend John Sampson, believes the authentic brotherhood between the two African American male leads sets the series apart from other crime dramas.

"It's a relationship that I don't think you see much on TV between two African American males," Mustafa said. "It's a true brotherhood, and it is the through line and heartbeat of the show."

The series showcases love and trust between two Black men that isn't commonly portrayed on television, with both characters operating at the height of their intelligence as skilled detectives.

To prepare for his role as Sampson, who grew up with Alex Cross, Mustafa participated in ride-alongs with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

"We kind of hung out with them and got a sense of who they were and how they reacted with their community," Mustafa said. "In D.C., a lot of the officers are from the community, so they have this bond with the community, and they can really talk to them, not only just like friends, but also like family."

These ride-alongs helped develop the authentic character relationships viewers see on screen.

One surprising aspect of filming involves showrunner Ben Watkins's approach to script distribution. Cast members don't learn how the season unfolds until receiving scripts just days before table reads.

"You're always kind of surprised as to which direction your character is going in," Mustafa said. "That happens on a weekly basis. So it's kind of fun."

Season two of "Cross" is available to stream on primevideo.com .

