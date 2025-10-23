Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Marks 5 Years with Glamorous Gala

The Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a star-studded gala at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort on Sunday, October 26, promising a night filled with culture, color, and Caribbean pride.

Executive Director Calibe Thompson and designer Tanya Marie joined Inside South Florida to preview the event, which will feature live music, steel pan performances, stilt walkers, folklore characters, fashion showcases, and a keynote by Marlon Hill. Hosted by Neki Mohan, Papa Keith, and DJ GQ, the gala celebrates five years of preserving Caribbean heritage through art, history, and storytelling.