Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Marks 5 Years with Glamorous Gala

Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Marks 5 Years with Glamorous Gala
Posted

The Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a star-studded gala at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort on Sunday, October 26, promising a night filled with culture, color, and Caribbean pride.

Executive Director Calibe Thompson and designer Tanya Marie joined Inside South Florida to preview the event, which will feature live music, steel pan performances, stilt walkers, folklore characters, fashion showcases, and a keynote by Marlon Hill. Hosted by Neki Mohan, Papa Keith, and DJ GQ, the gala celebrates five years of preserving Caribbean heritage through art, history, and storytelling.

Catch the full interview now. Learn more or grab your tickets at IslandSpaceFL.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com