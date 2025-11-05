Island SPACE Museum Serves Up Culture and Flavor with Rum Cake & Caribbean Black Cake Fest

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Island Society. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida got a sweet taste of island tradition with Chef Whitney and Calibe Thompson, Executive Director of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, as they previewed this year’s Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake Fest, a celebration that blends culture, community, and culinary artistry into one delicious event.

Island SPACE, the world’s first and only Caribbean heritage museum, celebrates the stories and contributions of Caribbean nations, including Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, Barbados, Guyana, and more. Beyond its exhibits, the museum hosts vibrant community events year-round, from the Mango Festival to Reggae Genealogy, each designed to bring Caribbean culture to life across South Florida.

This holiday season’s signature event, the Rum Cake and Caribbean Black Cake Fest, showcases bakers from across the islands, no two from the same country. Guests can sample a variety of cakes, each infused with its own unique island twist.

This year’s festival is also a fundraiser supporting Island SPACE’s ongoing mission to preserve Caribbean arts and culture amid declining federal arts funding. The event is expanding to welcome over 1,000 attendees at Volunteer Park in Plantation, featuring food vendors, cultural performances, and family-friendly fun.