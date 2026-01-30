JA World Uncorked blends food, wine, and youth empowerment for a roaring 20s celebration

Junior Achievement of South Florida's premier food and wine event returns January 31 with a roaring 20s theme, combining exceptional culinary experiences with support for local youth development programs.

JA World Uncorked takes place at the iconic JA World Huizenga Center, where guests will enjoy an immersive evening of food, wine, specialty cocktails, and chef-inspired bites while supporting Junior Achievement's mission to empower young people with essential life skills.

"Who doesn't love great food and wine?" said Laurie Sallarulo, CEO of Junior Achievement South Florida. "It's really a great party, but it supports an amazing cause."

Preparing youth for real-world success

The event directly supports Junior Achievement's educational programs designed to help students feel connected to their future careers and understand how their education applies to real-world situations.

"Our young people are so anxious about the future that they don't feel ready," Salarullo said. "That's what the Junior Achievement is all about. It's working alongside the school district to make sure that student feels connected to the real world, that it's educational, it's relevant, and experiential."

The hands-on approach helps prevent student disengagement by showing them practical applications for their learning.

"If they don't feel the connection to the real world and how they're going to use this education, it means nothing to them," Salarullo explained. "So that's what this is all about, putting kids in jobs, giving them the experience to succeed in the future."

Where the magic happens

The JA World Huizenga Center serves as both the event venue and the educational hub where Junior Achievement's programs come to life. The facility houses Finance Park for eighth graders and BizTown, where fifth graders experience a full day of career exploration.

"At JA World, when guests come into the space, they're actually going to be able to see where Finance Park is, where we hold educational sessions for our eighth graders, and then go into BizTown," said Kim Cagiano, co-chair of the JA World Uncorked event.

BizTown allows fifth graders to explore different career paths and understand various job opportunities available to them as they grow older.

The center represents the largest Junior Achievement facility of its kind, and the organization has successfully hosted the Uncorked event there for 15 years.

Lasting impact on students

The programs create memorable experiences that students carry with them long after graduation. Junior Achievement regularly receives emails from former participants sharing how the programs influenced their lives.

"I never meet a young person who has been through BizTown finance, Park, career, discovery, Park programs," Salarullo said, referencing their various educational offerings, including youth employment and pre-apprenticeship programs.

The experiences rank among the top three things students remember as they graduate, demonstrating the lasting impact of hands-on learning approaches.

"They don't have to write us emails, right? They don't have to talk about what Junior Achievement did for them, but they do, and they remember it," Salarullo said.

Roaring 20s celebration details

The January 31 event features a complete roaring 20s experience with specialty cocktails, live entertainment, raffles, and silent auctions, providing numerous activities for attendees.

"We just love the theme," Cagiano said. "There is no shortage of things to do."

Beyond the entertainment, guests will have the opportunity to tour JA World and experience the educational facilities firsthand.

"It's a fun event. It's great for networking. It's great for meeting new friends, hanging out with your friends, dancing," Cagiano said. "It has it all."