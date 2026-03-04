Jaca Sugar founder says this new sweetener activates fat-burning enzymes and controls appetite naturally

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jaca Rare Sugar. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A new type of sugar is making waves in the health and wellness space, and it may change the way Americans think about sweeteners.

Pete Ferrari, founder of Jaca Sugar, returned to the show to explain what makes Jaca different from the sugar most people grew up eating, and why he believes it could be a game-changer for metabolic health.

Ferrari described Jaca as a fundamentally different kind of sugar at the molecular level.

"Jaca is a paradigm-shifting ingredient. It is actually a sugar. So it tastes like the sugar we grew up with, bakes like it, cooks like it. Technically, it's a monosaccharide sugar we grew up with as a disaccharide. So they have the same molecular composition, but the molecules affix themselves together in different groupings, and that changes it from a toxin into a superfood," Ferrari said.

Taste, Ferrari said, is what sets Jaca apart from other sugar alternatives.

"77% of Americans are trying to decrease their sugar intake. 8 out of 10 people, but sugar is still preferred four to one because of taste. The jig is up, but nobody's willing to go to an alternative because they just don't taste right. Enter Jaca. And according to IFIC, the Deloitte of food study organizations, less than 15% of Americans have ever heard of the sugar," Ferrari said.

Ferrari also outlined the metabolic benefits he says Jaca offers.

"You've got a sugar here that's got huge metabolic benefits. It activates GLP-1. We all know what that is, from the drug. This activates it naturally to control appetite, activates CPT-1, CPT-2 enzymes, which are fat-burning enzymes. Burns body fat when you eat it. So we like to think that, you know, you eat a bunch of sugar, enjoy your life. You don't sugar crash," Ferrari said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.