Jamie O’s Holiday Must-Haves: Hosting, Scents, Self-Care & Gifts That Wow

Jamie O’Donnell is back on Inside South Florida, and as always, she brought a table full of gorgeous finds to make holiday shopping and hosting easier than ever. From festive drinks to fragrance, self-care, travel, and florals, here are her top picks for the season.

Teremana Tequila

For anyone entertaining this season, Teremana Tequila is a must-have addition to the bar cart. Founded by Dwayne Johnson and crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave, it brings warmth and rich flavor to every celebration. Whether choosing the bright and citrusy Blanco, the smooth and vanilla-forward Reposado, or the caramel-rich Añejo, there’s an option for every taste. You can find participating stores and restaurants by visiting teramana.com .

Febreze Holiday Scents

Nothing sets the tone for holiday hosting more than how your home smells, and Febreze’s limited-edition holiday scents make it effortless. Seasonal fragrances like Baked Cinnamon Apple, Cuddle Weather, and Serene Snowfall instantly create a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Available as Air Mist and Plug-Ins for just $3.49 at retailers nationwide, these scents are an easy way to elevate any holiday gathering.

Olay The Super Routine

The holidays are busy, and self-care often gets pushed aside. Olay’s Super Serum Body Wash and brand-new Super Serum Body Lotion offer a simple routine that transforms dry, dull winter skin into something luminous and refreshed. This shower and post-shower duo is available at major retailers nationwide, with the body wash priced at $12.99 and the lotion at $14.99. It’s an easy way to recharge and feel holiday-ready.

Canyon Spirit

For a truly unforgettable gift, Canyon Spirit offers an elevated daylight-only train journey through some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the country. Travelers experience sweeping river canyons, stunning red rock formations, and panoramic views as they journey between Salt Lake City and Denver. Now through December 4, guests can take advantage of a Black Friday promotion offering three days onboard for the price of two for 2026 bookings, a value of up to $800 per couple. Details and booking information are available at canyonespirit.com .

Teleflora’s Holiday Lineup

Teleflora’s holiday bouquet lineup brings beauty and meaning to the season. A local florist handcrafts each arrangement, delivered in a festive keepsake container, and designed to brighten any home. Even better, now through December 31, fifteen percent of purchases from Teleflora’s holiday collection on teleflora.com will help grant children’s wishes through the company’s partnership with Make-A-Wish. Bouquets range from $59 to $84, making them a gift that’s both heartfelt and impactful. For more information, visit Teleflora.com .