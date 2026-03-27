Jazz in the Gardens 2026 brings live music, Southern food and community celebration to Miami Gardens

The City of Miami Gardens pushed creative boundaries at Jazz in the Gardens 2026, bringing together music, culture, and local food for a community celebration.

Attendees celebrated the festival's atmosphere and the chance to connect with neighbors. Jamie, known to some as the line dancing queen of South Florida, said she looks forward to the event every year.

"It's a good experience to be in your community, and they're giving back, and to see all of us getting along, getting together. And you know, it's a good thing. It's a good thing," Jamie said.

She added that her main goal for the festival is getting her cardio in through the music.

"They know when I come, I dance the whole time, so I'll be dancing the whole time," she said.

Beyond the music, local vendors kept the crowds fed and hydrated. Monica and Jada brought their energy and Southern roots to the festival with The Dessert Bar.

"At The Dessert Bar, we have our legacy, our luxury, and we indulge," Monica said. "Today's menu, we have key lime pies, banana puddings, candy pecans and chocolate chip cookies. It's more of a Southern thing. I'm an old Southern woman, so I brought my legacy into my roots and I traded it out. So I upgraded and elevated it into that luxury style, and we have that classic home banana pudding that you just — it's nice and fluffy."

Jada shared her top recommendation from the menu.

"My favorite is the banana pudding. With and without bananas. We have options people, we don't limit ourselves or without," Jada said.

I tried the chocolate chip cookies from The Dessert Bar, which were soft, thick, and gooey.

The City of Miami Gardens said they were striving to push the festival's creative boundaries this year, and by the look of the lineup and the audience, it was mission accomplished.

For more information, visit jazzinthegardens.com.

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