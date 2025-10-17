Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jennifer Hudson Talks Season 4 of The Jennifer Hudson Show

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson joined Inside South Florida to celebrate Season 4 of The Jennifer Hudson Show, and she’s bringing even more joy, music, and surprises to the “Happy Place.”

Jennifer reflected on her favorite moments so far and revealed her dream guests, like Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry, and Michael Jordan, before teasing new interactive additions like the Renewed Spirit Tunnel, Fashion Frame, and Shout-Out Couch, all designed to help fans “feel the love” and be part of the experience.

And in a quick round of rapid fire, Jennifer shared that she’s a coffee lover, night owl (depending on the job), and proudly says both when asked to choose between Broadway or Hollywood, because, as she puts it, “It’s my show, I can say both!”

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays at 4:00 P.M. on WSFL. Keep up with us on social media at @insidesoflo for more information.

