Jerry Rushin makes history as the first African American general manager of a South Florida radio station

Jerry Rushin, the man behind some of South Florida's most iconic radio stations, reflects on a career that spans more than four decades, from Vietnam veteran to broadcasting pioneer.

When most people think of South Florida radio, 99JAMZ is one of the first stations that comes to mind. It is a place where artists and personalities got their start, and where history has been made. It is also where one man became the first African American general manager of a South Florida radio station.

That man says his path to radio was not exactly planned — but looking back, he would not have it any other way.

"When you were younger, you saw two people, a disc jockey and a doctor, both of them had some money, and that was like, okay, these are the two professions I want to do," he said.

The choice between the two came down to time.

"You know, 10 years to be a doctor, six months to be a disc jockey," he said.

Before radio, he served his country. He was a medic in Vietnam, spending two years there with hopes of getting a head start on a career in medicine.

"I was a medic in Vietnam. Thought I was getting a head start on medicine, but I lost the discipline to go back to school after I got out of Vietnam — two years there, so that was out. So broadcasting won for that reason," he said.

His rise to leadership, he says, was something he always believed was possible. He credits a conversation with his late older brother as a defining moment.

"My older brother — he's passed on now — but he asked me one night, 'Did you think back in the day that you'd grow up and do all the things you've done?' And I said, 'Actually, yeah, I did.' Nothing has happened to me up to this point that I did not fully realize and expect. Nothing," he said.

He added a philosophy that has guided much of his life.

"I believe that the future, you can't tell it, but I think you can help create it," he said.

Today, his portfolio includes Hot 105, an urban AC station, and Easy 93, another popular South Florida station. He describes the current state of his stations with characteristic cool.

"Everything's cool, man, everything coming up deuces and aces," he said.

His daughter has also followed him into the industry, working at Hot 105.

"If I had known she would get on the radio, I would not have sent her to college. I would have just got her a job," he said.

Now, after more than 40 years in the business, he says the most valuable thing he has earned is not money — it is options.

"You can have a lot of money, but if you don't have options, you ain't have nothing. You're not successful. Some guys will become slaves to their money," he said.

