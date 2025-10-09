Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Brings Joy to the Field with Miami Dolphins

It’s officially sports season in South Florida, but one of the week’s most heartwarming moments happened off the field. Former Miami Dolphins cheerleader Ariann Denison partnered with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to give young patients an unforgettable game-day experience at Hard Rock Stadium.

The kids got to cheer alongside the squad, meet players, and take part in all the pregame fun, complete with pom-poms, big smiles, and memories that will last a lifetime. Little Emma even returned for her second year, recognized and welcomed back by the former cheerleaders.

It’s a reminder that beyond the touchdowns and trophies, sports have the power to uplift and unite a community. For more heartwarming South Florida stories, stay connected with us on social media, @insidesoflo.

