Josh McBride Shares This Year’s Must-Grab Black Friday Deals

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Black Friday is shaping up to be bigger than ever, and lifestyle expert Josh McBride stopped by Inside South Florida to highlight the standout deals worth snagging this season. From beauty to home design to high-performance skincare, these are the products he says will elevate your daily routine, all with major savings attached.

Luseta Beauty

Josh kicked things off with Luseta Beauty, a brand known for salon-quality haircare at an accessible price point. Every product across their collections, whether it targets hydration, repair, or volume, is formulated without sulfates, parabens, or animal testing. The star this year is their Rice Water line, which harnesses the power of fermented rice water packed with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that help strengthen hair, reduce breakage, and support healthy growth. From now through December 5, shoppers can enjoy up to 40% off jumbo-sized shampoo and conditioner duos. Beginning November 20, Luseta is also offering 30% off sitewide with the code BLACKOUT30 on Lusetabeauty.com , while the Rice Water Shampoo and Conditioner bundle will be discounted by about 26% on Amazon from November 20 through December 1.

Hulula Home

For anyone looking to elevate a home office setup, Josh spotlighted Hulula Home’s adaptive standing desk. The design blends style with ergonomic support, gently encouraging users to stand throughout the day to relieve pressure on the lower back caused by long periods of sitting. Compact and easy to store, the desk is an ideal fit for smaller spaces, and Hulula Home enhances the experience with white-glove delivery and a dependable logistics policy. This Black Friday, shoppers can take advantage of 25% off by using the code HLLTV25 at Hululahome.com .

Breescape Comforter

Josh also introduced the Breescape comforter, a must for hot sleepers craving uninterrupted rest. This comforter features a dual-sided design with patented BlendTec technology and moisture-wicking fibers that help regulate temperature by keeping sleepers cool, dry, and comfortable. Its breathable fabric allows for natural airflow while still offering a cozy, cloud-like feel, making it a perfect year-round bedding option. Breescape is offering 30% off sitewide for Black Friday, giving shoppers the chance to upgrade their sleep without overspending. For more information, visit Breescape.com .

Exoceuticals

To round out his picks, Josh highlighted a brand he personally uses: Exoceuticals, known for its exosome-powered skincare derived from stem cells. The EXO Body Advanced Body Lotion acts like high-end skincare for the entire body, helping improve firmness, smoothness, and luminosity. Meanwhile, the EXO Face Perfection Moisturizer absorbs effortlessly to refine texture, smooth fine lines, reduce redness, and soothe irritation. For Black Friday, Exoceuticals is offering 30% off across its entire website, and shoppers can use the code EXTRA10 for an additional 10% off already-reduced prices. For more information, visit Exoceuticals.com .