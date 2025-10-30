Josh McBride’s Fall Must-Haves for Style, Skincare, and Seasonal Fun

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

From skincare essentials to stylish menswear and luxury getaways, lifestyle expert Josh McBride rounds up this season’s hottest products and experiences you’ll want to check out.

Eucerin Advanced Hydration SPF 50

As temperatures drop and air gets drier, hydration is key, but don’t skip SPF! Eucerin’s Advanced Hydration Face SPF 50 provides daily broad-spectrum protection while Advanced Repair Lotion keeps skin moisturized for up to 48 hours with ceramides and five natural moisturizing factors. Available at major mass retailers.

Coofandy

Stay sharp this season with Coofandy, Amazon’s number-one men’s apparel brand. Partnering with NASCAR JGR driver Christopher Bell, the brand offers stylish essentials from Henley shirts to slim-fit cotton pullovers and dress pants perfect for every occasion. Shop the full collection on Amazon.

The Finnish Long Drink

Not a seltzer or a cocktail: it’s a long drink! The legendary Finnish Long Drink is a sparkling citrus beverage made with real liquor, inspired by Finland’s national favorite. Light, crisp, and refreshing, it’s perfect for tailgates or cozy gatherings, with flavors like Traditional Citrus, Cranberry, Peach, and Pineapple. Learn more at LongDrink.com .

Vivrelle

Step into luxury with Vivrelle, a members-only club where you can borrow designer bags, jewelry, and watches from brands like Hermès, Dior, Cartier, YSL, and Fendi. Swap items monthly or keep what you love — no return dates required. Plus, buy select pieces below retail. Use referral code FALL for your first month free at Vivrelle.com .

Ritz-Carlton Cayman Cookout

Mark your calendar for January 14–19, 2026, when the Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman hosts its iconic Cayman Cookout, led by world-renowned chef Eric Ripert. This five-night festival features premium accommodations, daily breakfasts, and exclusive access to culinary demonstrations and tastings with global chefs and tastemakers. Discover more at CaymanCookout.com .