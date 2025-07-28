Josh McBride’s Must-Have Picks to Refresh Your Summer Routine

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The heat is on, and lifestyle expert Josh McBride is back on Inside South Florida with his top midsummer essentials which are perfect for keeping you cool, protected, and glowing all season long.

Say goodbye to fruit flies and gnats with the Zevo Flying Insect Trap. Using blue and UV light, this odorless, mess-free device lures and traps flying insects with its Trap & Lock™ technology, eliminating 99.9% of those unwanted guests. Great for homes with open windows, fruit bowls, or fresh flowers. Available for $19.99 at major retailers.

Whether you’re heading to the pool or just enjoying the sunshine, Eucerin’s Advanced Repair Lotion and Advanced Hydration SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray are a summer skincare duo worth trying. The lotion offers 48 hours of deep hydration, while the sunscreen spray protects with broad spectrum SPF and antioxidant-rich Five AOX Shield™. Find them at mass retailers.

Combat dry or irritated skin with Pharmaceris Puri-Sensilique Dermo-Mist Toner, a calming spray developed by dermatologists and scientists. Known for its popularity in European pharmacies, Pharmaceris has now launched in the U.S., and is available at major retailers nationwide. Use this mist after cleansing or any time your skin needs a refresh.

Nothing says summer like a pop of color. Essie nail polish offers salon-quality results at home with vibrant, glossy shades like Bikini So Teeny (cornflower blue), Watermelon (refreshing red), and Ballet Slippers (classic sheer pink). Vegan, 8-free, and high-shine—shop your perfect shade at Essie.com .

Looking for the ultimate summer getaway? The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort in Sarasota, Florida, is a dream destination. Located on a secluded barrier island, it boasts 800 feet of private white sand beach, 168 luxury rooms and suites, a 20,000-square-foot spa, world-class dining, and an immersive marine experience. Book your stay at stregis.com/longboatkey .