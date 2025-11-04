Keeping Pets Safe and Stylish This Halloween

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Petrend Inc. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed pet expert Charlotte Reed, known as the Queen of Halloween, to share how pet parents can keep their furry friends safe and happy on the spookiest night of the year.

Charlotte revealed that pet parents are expected to spend over $860 million on Halloween this year, from costumes and toys to treats and decorations. While dressing up pets is fun, she reminded viewers to prioritize comfort and safety. Costumes should never restrict breathing, movement, or vision, especially for popular breeds like French Bulldogs. And for pets who don’t enjoy dressing up, a festive leash or collar is a great alternative.

When it comes to treats, Charlotte recommends wrapped goodies like Loving Pets’ Yummy Bones, long-lasting, grain-free snacks that can safely be handed to owners rather than directly to dogs at the door.

For pets who become anxious from the chaos of trick-or-treating, she suggested Vitality Twist & Lick Calming Gel, which contains melatonin and valerian for quick, timed-release relief. And with this year’s tick season being especially active, Tevra Pet Naturals spray offers a natural extra layer of protection made with essential oils.