Kelly O’Shea on Finding Light After the Fall and Her New Book

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Kelly O’Shea Public Relations. All opinions and views are those of the guest and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Author, entrepreneur, and private jet broker Kelly O’Shea joined Inside South Florida to share her inspiring journey, one that spans public relations, private aviation, and personal transformation.

O’Shea recently released her book, How to Fall in Sh*t and Come Out Smelling Like a Rose*, written as both a reflection of her past and a message of hope. “I want to be a ray of light for humans that are in the darkness,” she explained. “If I made it through trauma and came out on the other side, they can too.”

From building her own PR agency to working with luxury clients in travel and yachting, O’Shea has continuously reinvented herself. Today, she’s back in the jet industry with Fly Alliance, serves in investor relations for Sky H₂O, and is preparing to launch a podcast, Cruising Altitude, focused on living boldly and chasing the life you want.