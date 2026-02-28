Kids in Distress brings African drumming education to children for Black History Month in South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City of Miramar. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

A South Florida nonprofit is incorporating African drumming into its programming for children as part of its cultural arts curriculum.

Kids in Distress, which serves children and families in the region, partnered with drumming instructor Baba Musa to bring the program to its students. Kevin Bochenek, Director of Educational Services at the organization, said the partnership began about 10 years ago.

"For me, the idea of having music as part of our cultural arts component is because we're always looking for enriching activities for the children," Bochenek said. "And I met Moussa Soumore 10 years ago at a seminar, and he told me about his program, and I had no hesitation. At that time, I didn't really have any music in the program, and I think it's so important for children. It helps with concentration, it helps with their esteem."

Bochenek said the program is a natural fit for the region.

"It helps them in so many ways. It's a very enriching experience. You don't get it everywhere, but it's the perfect place here in South Florida to do something like this."

For more information on Kids in Distress and its educational and community programs, visit kidinc.org .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.